Men remanded after £1m Belfast cannabis seizure

The pair appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday (Niall Carson/PA)

Two men were remanded into custody on Thursday charged in connection with a £1 million cannabis seizure in Belfast.

Luis Miguel leong, 61, and Ming Liang He, 29, were arrested after police stopped a car on the Ravenhill Road in the city on Tuesday, January 28.

Follow-up searches at a property in the city led to the discovery of suspected drugs.

According to police, the haul has an estimated street value of up to £1 million.

Ieong, a Portuguese with an address in Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire, and He, a Chinese national of no listed address, appeared together at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

Both men face charges of possessing and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

They are also jointly accused of having criminal property, with the allegation against He specifying £70,000 in cash.

He faces a further count of possessing a false identity document.

During the brief hearing the allegations were put to them through a Mandarin interpreter.

Defence solicitors Pearse MacDermott, representing He, and Matt Higgins, for Ieong, confirmed their clients were not seeking bail at this stage.

Deputy District Judge Gerry Trainor remanded both accused in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.