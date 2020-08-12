Mentally ill Armagh man who threatened massacre at school in drugs fine

A man who once threatened that he wanted to kill more children than died in the Dunblane massacre has been fined for drug offences.

Imposing fines totalling £200 on Martyn James Price at Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, District Judge Eamon King said: "My only issue, or cause for concern, would be the impact of these illicit drugs on his mental health, but I presume that has already been pointed out to him."

Price (38), from Railway Street in Armagh, appeared at court via video-link from his solicitor's office and admitted possession of class B cannabis and possession of class C Xanax on June 16 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that as a result of Price breaching a Violent Offences Prevention Order, police searched him and uncovered six Xanax tablets and a small quantity of cannabis resin.

The Vopo was imposed in January 2017 when Price was also put on probation for two years for issuing threats to kill children at an east Belfast school.

He admitted making a threat to murder five-year-olds at Elmgrove Primary in January 2015 when, in an email to a customer support adviser at an online betting company, Price said he wanted to "kill more" youngsters than Dunblane monster Thomas Hamilton.

He wrote in the message: "It doesn't matter. Forget about it.

"I am walking into a school on Friday and I am going to kill as many five-year-old kids as I can before ARU (armed response unit) shoots me.

"I am hoping to top Thomas Hamilton by killing more than he did.'"

During a brief hearing yesterday defence barrister Turlough Madden said Price had made full admissions when the drugs had been found.

"He always intended to plead guilty to these offences, it was quite a small quantity of drugs, which were purely for personal use," said the lawyer.

He added it was clear from reports that "this is a man with a significant history of mental health problems".

The lawyer said Price had been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic.

In addition to the fine, which must be paid within four weeks, Price was ordered to pay an offender's levy of £15.

On March 13, 1996, Hamilton shot dead 16 children and one teacher and injured 15 others before killing himself in the Scottish atrocity.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in British history.