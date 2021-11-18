Messages between Jamie Bryson and former Sinn Fein MLA Daithi McKay don’t amount to a criminal plot, High Court told

Any Twitter messages between a loyalist activist and the former chair of a Stormont probe into a billion pound property deal do not amount to a criminal plot, the High Court heard today.

Defence lawyers claimed there was nothing illegal about Jamie Bryson's exchanges with ex-Sinn Fein MLA Daithi McKay ahead of giving evidence to the inquiry.

Judgment was reserved in their bid to quash decisions to return them both for trial on a charge of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

The case relates to a Stormont Finance Committee inquiry into the £1.2bn sale of the National Asset Management Agency (Nama)'s Northern Ireland property portfolio to US investment giant Cerberus.

In September 2015 Mr Bryson gave evidence at the hearing chaired by Mr McKay.

Using parliamentary privilege, he made an unsubstantiated allegation about who was set to profit from the deal.

Following a police investigation Mr Bryson, Mr McKay, and Sinn Fein member Thomas O'Hara were all charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

Judicial review proceedings were launched after a district judge returned them for trial at the Crown Court.

They claim a change in the specifics of the charge rendered the committal process unfair.

Martin O'Rourke QC, for Mr McKay, contended: "This matter morphed in the Crown's closing into a case that was entirely different from the case presented in particularisation at its opening."

During a two-day hearing judges were told of alleged Twitter messages between the defendants on how evidence should be given to the committee.

Counsel accepted that if there was contact, it established some form of agreement.

"We don't necessarily challenge the prosecution's assertion that the exchanges referred to were designed or intended to reduce the ability of the committee to raise objection," Mr O'Rourke said.

"That still does not establish a criminal offence of misconduct in a public office, even if what was done was done intentionally and is inconsistent with the office that the person holds."

Backing those submissions, John Larkin QC, representing Mr Bryson, claimed it was a miscarriage of justice to return someone for trail on an offence which does not exist.

"There is nothing wrong as a matter of principle, in contact between a potential witness to a committee, and an Assembly member who happens to be a member of that committee, including the chair," he said.

"Fundamentally, all that the Twitter exchanges show is a commitment to put forward honest evidence about a matter of public importance."

Mr Larkin continued: "There is certainly advice about how to say and how to put certain things, but there is no suggestion that substantive content is being affected and no suggestion that evidence is being supplied to Mr Bryson.

"It is Mr Bryson who is supplying the evidence."

According to counsel for the prosecution, however, the defendants have failed to establish any error or demonstrable injustice in returning them for trial.

Tony McGleenan QC maintained that all concerns can be dealt with by the legal safeguards available in the Crown Court.

Dealing with the alleged procedural unfairness in refining the particulars of the charge, he claimed: "It's a point of no substance whatsoever.

"The foundational premise that there can't be a refinement of particulars of a charge has no basis in authority."

The court also heard Mr Bryson suffered no interference with his rights to freedom of expression.

If his statement had been circulated in advance to committee members a closed session would have been arranged, with a record kept and any appropriate redactions made, Mr McGleenan argued.

"There would have been absolutely no chilling effect on the expression that Mr Bryson wanted to make," he said.

"The prosecution is not brought because of the words said... what it has to do with is the concerning, on one view, arrangement that was come to by a committee chair, not just an ordinary MLA, dealing with a matter that had a parallel criminal investigation."

Reserving judgment, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan pledged: "We aim to give a ruling in this case in the next number of weeks."