Meth lab uncovered in east Belfast, court told

Police uncovered an alleged crystal meth laboratory after stopping a cyclist in east Belfast, a court has heard.

Officers searched a nearby house and found a man cooking a suspected batch of the illicit drug in factory conditions, it was claimed.

Details emerged as two others appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court in connection with the raid on their home at Brenda Street last week.

Slovakian nationals Imrich Vagaj, 50, and Kamil Caban, 49, are charged with being concerned in the production of methamphetamine.

The pair are also jointly accused of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

A detective said Caban was stopped on a bicycle after emerging from the property on February 18.

Drug-related products were allegedly hidden inside a Kinder confectionery egg in his pocket.

Police went into the house and encountered Vagaj amid chemical fumes, the court heard.

A third man was said to be cooking drugs on the stove as officers entered. He has been charged and released on 28-day police bail.

Further analysis is to be carried out on potentially hazardous and volatile substances seized at the scene.

But the detective disclosed: “It is believed this was a methamphetamine laboratory.”

Police opposed bail being granted to either Vagaj or Caban, citing risks to the public and fears they could flee.

However, Judge Alan White expressed astonishment at the different position taken with their co-accused.

“It seems extraordinary. He was the man cooking the drugs, what’s the difference between him and the other two?” he asked.

A prosecution lawyer added: “I can’t understand why – here we have what may be the equivalent of a crystal meth lab.”

Following submissions by defence solicitor Hamill Clawson both Vagaj and Caban were granted bail on strict terms.

They are to live under curfew at agreed addresses, must surrender passports and are barred from Brenda Street.

Both men will appear back in court next month.