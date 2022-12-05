Monaghan deaths: Funerals take place of convicted sex offender and south Armagh man suspected of stabbing him

The remains of Christopher Mooney arrive for his funeral mass at St Patrick's Church, Broomfield, Co Monaghan. Picture: Gerry Mooney

The funerals have taken place for south Armagh man Kieran Hamill and the convicted sex offender he allegedly stabbed to death last week in Co Monaghan.

Gardai believe Hamill from Crossmaglen may have killed Christopher Mooney (60).

Hamill died after being struck by a car at the Ballynacarry bridge, a few miles from Crossmaglen, a short time after Mooney was killed near Castleblayney last Thursday.

It’s thought he was hit by the vehicle while fleeing the scene of Mooney’s death.

Requiem Mass for the 37-year-old father-of-two was held at St Patrick’s Church in Crossmaglen on Monday morning.

At the same time, the funeral of Mooney was held at St Patrick’s Church, Broomfield, Co Monaghan.

Gardai are also investigating if Hamill had been suffering from mental health issues in recent months. He was charged with affray at an address in Castleblayney last May and was to appear in court later this month.

He had appeared in court charged with assault causing harm to a female and threatening a woman’s property on December 26 last year.

Investigations are continuing into whether Hamill was attacked by Mooney at his caravan in Co Monaghan 20 years ago.

Witnesses claim Hamill shouted “he had it coming” as he fled the scene of Mooney’s killing after being disturbed by the victim’s brother.

Mooney was convicted in 2003 on several charges of sexual assault of a male minor and served five years in prison, and gardai are trying to establish whether a conviction for a sexual offence may have been a factor in the killing.

It’s understood Mooney’s brother was notified that an alarm had been activated and went to check it out at about 6.30am on Thursday.

When he got to the house, a startled Hamill ran past him at the front door and fled in a northerly direction through fields beside the house.

The occupants of the black Toyota which struck Hamill, believed to be from Tyrone and on their way to work, were not injured by the impact but were treated for shock.

A funeral notice said Hamill’s death was “deeply regretted by his heartbroken father, daughters, brother, sisters, brothers in law, Leanne, nephews, nieces, extended Hamill family, neighbours and many friends”.

Presiding at the service for Mooney, Fr Michael Daly said the community was in a state of “shock and sadness” at the “untimely and tragic death”.

“Today, as a parish community and beyond we are numbed, we are shocked, we are saddened - and above all the family of Christopher - by the untimely and tragic death of Christopher,” he said.

Fr Daly added: “Today we remember and pray for Christopher, who was always, above all, a family person. He was always there for them for any chores to be done, or DIY, and it would always be done efficiently.”

The priest also said a prayer for Hamill and his family. Mooney’s remains were then taken to the nearby cemetery for burial.

There was a discreet police presence at the church and the cemetery during the funeral.

A death notice for Mooney said: “Predeceased by his father Danny and mother Bridget. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Mary, brother Peter, nephew Jamie, sister-in-law Mary and her children Robert, Andrea, Andrew and Conor, extended family, neighbours and friends.”

In 2014, Mooney had been the victim of a vigilante-style attack linked to his offending and it’s understood he lived a reclusive life since then.

Gardai continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.