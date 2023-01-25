Money launderer who moved into drug smuggling for organised crime gang is jailed

A man who laundered cash and couriered drugs for an organised crime gang has been handed sentences totalling 27 months.

Ordering Miceal Fearon to serve half in jail and remainder on licence today at Newry Crown Court, Judge Gordon Kerr KC said that with the 30 year-old set to become a father, “it’s tragic that he will not be around for the early stages of his child’s life”.

At an earlier hearing, Fearon, of Eden Valley in Jonesborough, entered guilty pleas to two drug offences that he was concerned in supplying cocaine and cannabis, in addition to an offence of entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property, committed between October 7, 2020, and February 20, 2021.

Initially held as part of the Operation Venetic Encrochat investigation, Fearon was arrested in May 2021 on the basis of information gained from previously encrypted phones.

Used by criminals trying to hide their activities from investigators, the Encrochat network was hacked by French detectives and sent gangs across Europe into a head spin as they sought to cover their tracks.

Users were given a code name and a handset which could only communicate with other specific handsets. Fearon’s codename was “micealsouth”.

The court heard he was connected to the data through images retrieved from the network, including photographs of the defendant and the inside of his house.

Judge Kerr said it was clear that Fearon “was in possession of large sums of money… derived from cigarettes and latterly drugs”, which he converted.

The judge added that while the PPS was not able to obtain the exact amounts to the requisite standard, it was estimated that he converted “between 100,000 to 500,000 from sterling to euro and vice versa”.

He then moved from money laundering into illicit drugs and became involved as a courier for class A and B drugs “at the direction” of the same person from whom he was laundering the cash.

Again, it was not possible to say for certain the quantity of drugs involved, but from the text messages and data retrieved, Fearon “was a courier as part of a system of commercial supply of drugs for the profit of others”.

“The messages establish a large-scale supply network and this defendant has to be considered in terms of what he has pleaded guilty to… it is clear that we are dealing with a large-scale operation for whom the defendant voluntarily chose to work for,” the court was told.

In mitigation, it was heard Fearon had medical issues and had admitted his guilt, but the judge said there was also a significant aggravating factor in that the offending had gone on for a lengthy period and the defendant had a relevant previous conviction in relation to cigarette smuggling. He was even subject to a suspended sentence when he was caught for the latest offences.

Imposing 18 months for the drugs and money laundering, the judge also added on nine months from the previously suspended sentence.