Moped rider in east Belfast allegedly had £200,000 worth of cocaine, court hears

A moped rider stopped in east Belfast allegedly had nearly £200,000 worth of cocaine stored under his seat, a court heard today.

Police claimed Jackie Kirkwood is linked to a wider organised network involved in wholesale drug dealing.

The 44-year-old, of Everogue Lane in Crossgar, Co Down, was arrested on Wednesday.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, as well as having quantities of Class B and C drugs.

Kirkwood also faces counts of driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Officers stopped and searched the Yamaha scooter in the Beersbridge Road area.

A detective told the court almost 2kg of suspected cocaine were discovered in a storage compartment under the seat on the moped.

The haul has a potential street value of £190,000, he disclosed.

Kirkwood was riding the scooter despite receiving a three-year driving ban earlier this year, it was contended.

According to police follow-up searches at the accused's home led to the recovery of small amounts of cannabis and diazepam.

During interviews he provided no comment to all questions, the court heard.

Opposing Kirkwood's application for bail, the detective claimed: "The defendant appears to be involved with others in a substantial organised crime network supplying drugs.

"The investigation is in its infancy, his role and interaction with others has not been established at this time."

Defence lawyer Jonathan Burke confirmed that Kirkwood denies all of the charges.

"He is clear and adamant on that," the solicitor said.

"He had no awareness of what was located within the compartment of the motorbike."

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Steven Keown held: "There is a high risk of re-offending."

Kirkwood was remanded in custody, to appear back in court in four weeks time.