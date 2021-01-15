More than 50 alleged victims identified in case against Belfast man accused of child sexual abuse, court hears

More than 50 alleged victims have been identified in a case against a Belfast man accused of a vast campaign of child sexual abuse, a court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed he used 45 different aliases to target children aged as young as eight who were either threatened online or physically molested.

He is now expected to face in excess of 200 charges when the case reaches trial, a judge was told.

The 51-year-old defendant cannot be named to protect his alleged victims' identities.

He is currently accused of rape, sexual assault, sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, harassment, blackmail, threats to kill, possessing and distributing indecent images, and sexual activity with a person unable to refuse due to a mental disorder.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between July 2019 and March 2020.

One of those he is charged with abusing is his own severely disabled daughter.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard claims that she featured in 2,500 images discovered, wearing provocative clothing chosen by her father.

In total, almost 8,000 photos of children were found on the defendant's phone, many categorised as extreme or prohibited, according to a Crown lawyer.

"These are predominantly first generation images, generated from direct contact online," he said.

Providing an update in the case, the lawyer contended: "Fifty-four victims have been identified in relation to the defendant's alleged offending from examination of three devices.

"The victims range in age from eight to sixteen, and have been subjected to various threats of violence and blackmail."

Fourteen children have already completed interviews as part of the ongoing investigation involving other UK police forces.

District Judge George Conner was told nearly 600 user names were located on the man's devices.

"We have identified 45 different aliases used by him," the prosecutor said.

He added: "Police suspect there will be over 200 charges and (the defendant) is still to be interviewed about a significant amount of evidence."

With the accused remanded in custody, defence counsel Chris Sherrard argued that he is entitled to know when he can expect to stand trial.

Adjourning the case for four weeks, Mr Conner stressed: "I would like some indication how long the outstanding work is going to take."