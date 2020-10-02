Mother accused of daughter Nadia Kalinowska's murder has newborn taken into care

Flowers and tributes at the family home of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska in Newtownabbey

A woman accused of murdering her five-year-old daughter has had her newborn baby taken into care, a court has been told.

It was confirmed that Aleksandra Wahab, 26, gave birth to the child last month while she remained in custody.

Details emerged as she was again denied bail on charges connected to the death of Nadia Kalinowska at their home in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

Defence lawyers are now set to go back to a High Court judge who previously refused to release her due to fears she may flee to keep the new baby.

Nadia was discovered at the Fernagh Drive address on December 15 last year.

She had head and abdominal injuries, including multiple fractures at various stages of healing.

Mrs Wahab and her 32-year-old husband Abdul Wahab - the girl's stepfather - are jointly charged with her murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and grievous bodily harm with intent over a year-long period.

The couple, from Poland and Pakistan, respectively, deny all allegations against them and insist Nadia sustained the fatal injuries falling down stairs in the middle of the night.

But prosecutors claim further evidence of neglect has emerged.

In June 2018 a health visitor referred the girl for treatment to black and decaying teeth, previous courts were told.

Ten months later the referral ended when Nadia failed to attend appointments.

Both defendants are still in custody following a series of failed attempts to secure release.

Mrs Wahab was last refused bail at the High Court in July while she was heavily pregnant.

At that stage the judge ruled there was a risk she could abscond from the jurisdiction in order to keep her new child out of the care of Social Services.

During a fresh application at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday defence counsel confirmed she gave birth to the baby four weeks ago.

Gavyn Cairns said: "The child has been taken into the custody of Social Services, and she (Wahab) enjoys remote visitation rights."

However, District Judge George Conner refused bail once more and indicated that the case should be re-examined in the High Court.