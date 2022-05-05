Mother of IRA murder victim mounting bid to have report on RUC collusion claims quashed

The mother of an IRA murder victim is mounting a legal bid to have a Police Ombudsman report into claims RUC Special Branch protected the killer quashed.

Eilish Morley has issued High Court proceedings against the watchdog for declining to set aside its findings and re-investigate the death of her son based on alleged new evidence.

Eoin Morley, 23, was abducted and shot dead in Newry, Co Down on Easter Sunday 1990.

He had been a member of the Irish People's Liberation Organisation (IPLO), a splinter republican paramilitary organisation.

In 2005 Nuala O’Loan, the Police Ombudsman at the time, concluded that the RUC failed to properly probe the killing, pointing to intelligence being withheld from detectives.

However, she also found there had been no effort by police to instigate a feud between the IRA and IPLO.

Mrs Morley has long suspected her son’s murder was due to collusion between the security forces and paramilitaries.

She alleges that a British agent inside the IRA was part of the terrorist hit squad who carried out the killing.

Based on fresh information, her lawyers wrote to the Ombudsman’s Office, requesting that it withdraw the 2005 findings and issue a new public statement.

Judicial review proceedings have now been commenced in a bid to have the original report quashed.

In a further complication, some potentially relevant documents have not been fully disclosed for legal reasons.

At an initial hearing today counsel for Mrs Morley, Hugh Southey QC, told the court: “Half of the legal team is aware of material that may or may not be further support for the application, and half the team isn’t aware of it.

“That seems to us to be unsatisfactory.”

Following submissions Mr Justice Humphreys listed the case for a further review later this month.

Outside court Mrs Morley’s solicitor, Kevin Winters, said the challenge involves wider, sensitive intelligence issues.

“The case is brought to correct a terrible injustice to the family over the State’s failure to investigate the real story behind Eoin Morley’s murder,” Mr Winters added.

“The family welcome the judicial intervention and look forward to the preliminary hearing.”