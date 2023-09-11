Mother of IRA murder victim takes step forward in bid to secure new probe into killing

The mother of an IRA murder victim has cleared the first stage in a High Court bid to secure a new probe into claims that a British agent was involved in the killing.

Eilish Morley obtained leave to seek a judicial review of the Police Ombudsman’s refusal to re-open its investigation into the death of Eoin Morley in Newry, Co Down, more than 30 years ago.

The 23-year-old victim was abducted from his girlfriend's house in the Derrybeg estate by masked men and shot twice on Easter Sunday 1990.

He had been a member of the Irish People's Liberation Organisation (IPLO), a splinter republican paramilitary organisation.

Amid suspicions that an undercover agent within the army’s Force Research Unit (FRU) was part of the IRA hit squad, Mrs Morley complained to the watchdog body about how the RUC investigated the murder.

She alleged that police knew who was responsible and protected a suspect.

In 2005 former Police Ombudsman Nuala O'Loan concluded that the RUC failed to properly probe the killing.

However, she also found there had been no effort by police to instigate a feud between the IRA and IPLO.

Fresh judicial review proceedings were brought after the Ombudsman’s Office declined to withdraw that public statement and re-examine the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Lawyers for Mrs Morley claim the watchdog’s decisions were unlawful.

It emerged today that the case is to advance to a full hearing on some of the grounds of challenge.

Fiona Doherty KC, for the Ombudsman, told the court the legal action will be defended.

But with potential issues of national security, she requested more time to consider how to deal with sensitive material in the case.

Mr Justice Kinney agreed to adjourn proceedings for a further update next month.

Outside court Mrs Morley’s solicitor said she has been on a “long and convoluted legal journey to get justice for her son”.

Keven Winters of KRW Conflict Litigation Department, added: “When it comes to allegations about state agents involvement in murder that ought to come as no real surprise.

“We recognise it is never easy for a court having to navigate matters touching upon the Official Secrets Act.

“Equally the same can be said for all parties engaged in a case of this nature where there are competing interests of National Security and the rights of next of kin of Troubles murder victims to get answers.”