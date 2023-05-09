Mother of shot IRA man hits out at decision not to prosecute RUC officer

The PPS has decided not to prosecute a retired RUC officer accused of shooting IRA man Colum Marks in Downpatrick in 1991

The mother of an IRA man shot by an RUC officer has told of her disappointment after the Public Prosecution Service opted not to prosecute the now-retired officer.

Marks was shot in disputed circumstances in Downpatrick in April 1991 when members of an RUC undercover unit opened fire during an attempted mortar attack on security forces.

An officer, referred to as 'Officer B' in proceedings, claimed Marks refused to stop when he attempted to arrest him.

The incident investigated happened when officers were deployed to make arrests following the placement of a mortar device in the driveway of a property that was under police surveillance.

Marks ran through a hedge bordering the address and across a field towards a position from which Officer B had been conducting surveillance.

Officer B fired five aimed shots – at least two of which struck Mr Marks and resulted in fatal injuries.

A new investigation was launched after an eyewitness came forward in 2016 with an account which supported claims by the Marks family that Marks was shot after he was arrested.

However, the PPS confirmed the officer will not be prosecuted.

It said that after "careful consideration of all the available evidence, it was concluded by the prosecution team that it was insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction".

They also determined that "the case strongly indicated that it was, in fact, Officer B, and not Mr Marks, who was seen by this witness; and that Mr Marks was carried from the field to a vehicle at a different location."

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Michael Agnew said: "All decisions as to prosecution are taken by an independent and impartial application of the Test for Prosecution.

"The key issue in this case was whether the available evidence provided a reasonable prospect of rebutting a defence of self-defence. The officer's account was that Mr Marks was running towards him and did not stop after warnings."

However, the Marks family have always maintained that Colum Marks’ death could have been prevented.

His mother Roisin Marks said: “We are very disappointed by today’s decision of the PPS.

"It was our view that the new forensic evidence should have justified a prosecution and we will now be considering all legal options available to us, including a review by the PPS”.

Gavin Booth at Phoenix Law said "new forensic evidence suggested that Mr Marks was shot in the back" and that "he could not have been posing a threat to Officer B."

"Unfortunately, the PPS has today told the family that they cannot fully determine what happened in that field in Downpatrick on the night in question.

"They have informed the family that, on the available evidence in relation to the wounds sustained by Colum, the evidence is conflicting."

The PPS said "the ability to test and assess that evidence had been greatly diminished due to the passage of time and the unavailability of key expert witnesses."

"On the available evidence, therefore, there was no reasonable prospect of proving that Officer B fired shots into the back of the deceased."

The PPS acknowledged the decision would be "disappointing" to the Marks family.