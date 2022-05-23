Mother who stabbed her two children denied knowing what she was doing, court hears

Warning: report contains details some may find distressing

The Antrim Crown Court jury of seven men and five women heard from the accused on Monday 23

A woman who killed her toddler son and almost killed his baby brother tearfully denied to police that she “knew what you were doing,” a jury heard today.

The Antrim Crown Court jury of seven men and five women also heard the 41-year-old mother claimed her last memory before waking up in a hospital intensive care unit was being in the playroom with the two boys “their wee faces playing happily.”

The transcript of the defendant’s police interviews was read to the jury and they heard how detectives put to her that in that space of time, she drugged the two little boys, drugged herself, texted her fiancée, penned several notes, took the boys and a knife upstairs to the bedroom and stabbed them in their necks and abdomen in a “calculated way.”

“You murdered your child and attempted to murder the other and it’s only through medical intervention that he was saved,” said the detective who asked her directly: “Did you intend to kill the boys?”

“No, no, I would not even have dreamt of it,” she told police.

“Do you accept that you killed your son?” the officer demanded to know but the boys’ mother told them “How can I — I loved them so much?”

The 41-year-old mother-of-four is on trial accused of murdering her son who was two months short of his third birthday and the attempted murder of his 11-month-old little brother on March 2, 2020.

The jury of seven men and five women have already heard harrowing evidence the 41-year-old put multiple morphine pain relief patches on the children before stabbing them numerous times in the bedroom of the family home leaving “suicide notes” that she did not want them to “experience pain” and “I'm taking my kids with me because I can't leave them with their dad.”

Both boys had sustained stab wounds to their necks and abdomens, but the oldest victim died as a result of a neck wound which severed an artery and a vein, the blade penetrating so deep that it touched his spine, while his little brother came within millimetres of the same fate and had to undergo emergency surgery.

It is the Crown case that when the children were stabbed, their mother either intended to kill them or at least intended to cause her infant sons serious harm but the defence argue that at the time, she was suffering from an abnormality of mind which substantially impaired her thinking, decision making and perception of consequences.

Interviewed by police four times the accused, who was accompanied by her solicitor and a social worker throughout, told police her last memories of the Monday morning were of her older children leaving for school, playing with the boys in the playroom and of calling her fiancé “to ask if we could talk.”

“He just yelled at me for phoning him [at work],” she told investigators, further claiming that her next memory was “like I was being pulled through a tunnel” before waking up in hospital.

The jury have already heard evidence from the boys’ father that shortly after his fiancée rang to ask if they could talk and he suggested leaving the issue until he was home from work, he received a text messages saying “f*** you” but within minutes of that, she sent him a series of texts in quick succession saying “I’m sorry…. I killed the bots, and I’m dying too; the bots; the bots; the boys.”

He told the jury that when he rang his fiancée, she asked him if “I had called an ambulance yet” so he did that as he rushed home and when he arrived, kicking down the locked front door, he ran to the bedroom to find his partner and their two young children lying in the blood saturated bed.

In court today, the jury heard that the defendant told police she could remember the first phone call but not the second or the text messages she sent.

She also told officers that while she remembered beginning to write notes while sitting with the boys in the playroom, she couldn’t remember the full extent of them, but did confirm it was her handwriting on them.

The jury heard that amongst them, the defendant had written how “I’m doing this to hurt the ones who hurt me and who are continuing to hurt me; I’m taking my kids with me because I can’t leave them with their dad; he is a horrible person; doesn’t have any empathy; please understand I LOVE my kids; I REALLY don’t want to do this; I don’t want to do this but I feel I have no choice.”

Other comments within the notes outlined how she wanted her “assets” to go to her two older children when she died, that she was giving medication to the boys because she “didn’t want them to experience pain” and how she was drinking alcohol and taking medication because “I don't want to feel completely torn apart when I am taking the life of my own kids."

The 41-year-old maintained however that she had no memory of writing the series of post it notes.

At one stage during the third interview, the officers try to show her the vegetable paring knife she used to stab the boys, but her solicitor interjects and tells the police “she’s distressed and doesn’t want to look” at either the knife itself or photographs of it.

In the final interview, the officers put to the accused: “Were you doing this to punish your partner, is that what your intent was?

“Did you intend to kill your two children, and possibly yourself, just to get back at your partner? Or maybe just kill the children because you didn’t want them?

“You said yourself [in the notes], the older children look after themselves and you found motherhood difficult?”

“No, I love motherhood,” replied the defendant, “I love my kids, I love everything about it. I would never hurt any of them.”

The officers put to her however “this was not a frenzied attack,” and suggested she had used her medical training as a nurse to make a “calculated” decision where to stab the boys so she “knew what you were doing.”

“It was all part of the plan to get back at your partner, to kill his children and make sure that he was left with nothing,” suggested the detective but the defendant denied that.

The trial continues.

