Mother woke up to find son raping her, court told

A 34-year-old man has gone on trial in Belfast where he stands accused of raping his mother on two separate occasions.

As the case against the accused opened yesterday a jury of seven men and five women heard how the complainant initially thought she was dreaming, before jumping out of bed and confronting her son.

A recorded police interview which was conducted with the complainant in the wake of her allegations was played to the jury.

In the recording, the complainant said the incident occurred in the early hours of February 3 last year. She also told police that she believed this wasn't the first time her son raped her.

The accused, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has denied raping his mother last February, and on a prior occasion between August and October, 2018. Before the police interview was played, the jury heard from Crown barrister Charles MacCreanor QC, who said this was a case of "a mother being sexually taken advantage of in her drunken state and being raped by her son".

Mr MacCreanor said that on the evening of Saturday, February 2, the complainant had been at her sister's house where she drank almost a ten-glass bottle of vodka. She arrived back at her north Belfast home at around 3am on Sunday morning and spoke to her son, who was in his room on his PlayStation.

She then went to bed but woke a short time later as she felt someone having sex with her from behind.

The complainant thought she was dreaming, but after jumping out of bed and turning on the light, she discovered her son crouched down at the end of her bed.

Mr MacCreanor said the complainant confronted her son, yelled at him and said "do you know what you've done? you've just raped me".

He denied her accusation and said he had been in her room as he was looking for a cigarette, and had dropped a lighter.

During this confrontation, the complainant told her son that she believed he had done the same thing to her on a previous occasion.

The woman ordered her son to leave the house, and when he was later arrested and interviewed by police, he denied raping his mother and said there had been no sexual activity between them.

When asked about the incident in the early hours of February 3, the accused agreed that his mother had been drinking and returned home at 3am.

He claimed that after they said goodnight, he went into her room to get a cigarette, and that when in the room he dropped a lighter. He also claimed his mother woke and accused him of trying to have sex with her.

In the taped police interview which was played in court, the complainant confirmed she was drunk when she arrived home.

She said that before going to bed, she had a chat with her son, they kissed each other on the cheek, said "I love you" and that her son told her to go to bed as she was drunk.

She told police that after getting into bed, she "conked out" but that she later woke up as someone was having sex with her from behind.

The woman said she initially thought she was dreaming, but when she realised "this is really happening", she jumped out of bed and confronted her son, who was "on his hunkers on the far side of the bed."

The woman said she told her son to "pack his stuff and get out" and that her son was "denying it and saying he didn't do anything". She also told police she called her daughter at 4.30am and said: "I don't ever want your brother back in my house again. I just woke up to him having sex with me."

After making a complaint to the police, the woman was taken to the Rowan Centre, where she was medically examined. Two injuries were noted by a doctor who concluded they had been caused by blunt force trauma.

