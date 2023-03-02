Motorist avoids jail term after pursuing and attacking barrister’s car in west Belfast

A motorist who pursued and repeatedly collided with a barrister’s car following a “karate kick” attack in west Belfast has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Andrew Cleland, 31, also threatened the victim, tore number plates off his BMW and caused nearly £6,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.

Cleland, of Weavershill Road in the city, was given a six-month suspended jail term.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the victim was targeted while stopped at traffic lights near Broadway roundabout on July 25, 2017.

Although his occupation was not disclosed, he is understood to be a barrister who works regularly in the city.

Cleland drove up and veered round the BMW before coming to an abrupt halt in front of it.

He got out of his own car, approached the injured party and threatened him by saying: “I’ll punch the f****** head off you mate.”

A prosecution lawyer said: “Cleland started attacking (the other man’s) car with karate kicks to the driver’s side wing mirror until it was completely destroyed.”

The victim drove off once the lights changed, but he was pursued and passed at speed on both the Donegall Road and Falls Road.

At one point the defendant pulled out directly in front of him, colliding with his front bumper.

Cleland got out of his vehicle screaming, kicked a door and window on the other car, and stole a rear number plate, the court was told.

Amid alleged threats at the scene, the victim drove off and contacted police who advised him to go directly to Woodbourne PSNI station.

As he reached the Andersonstown Road, he spotted the defendant speeding up on his nearside before colliding with the front of the car again. Cleland emerged once more, kicked the other wing mirror and ripped off the front number plate

“He said ‘If you go to the police we will have you killed. We’re the IRA’,” the lawyer added.

Police stopped and arrested the defendant later that day.

The prosecutor disclosed: “The amount of damage to (the victim’s) car was £5,976.”

Cleland pleaded guilty to criminal damage, dangerous driving, common assault, theft, and having no driving licence or insurance. A further charge of making threats to kill was withdrawn.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd told the court the incident happened during a period when his client’s mental health had broken down.

“He has since been diagnosed as having paranoid schizophrenia,” Mr Boyd said.

“His health is much more stable now, he is living in supported accommodation and is appropriately medicated.”

District Judge Anne Marshall held that the offences passed the threshold for a custodial sentence.

She imposed a six-month term, suspended for two years, and decided against ordering Cleland to pay for the repairs to the victim’s car.

Mrs Marshall pointed out: “I don’t think there’s a realistic prospect of getting that compensation.”