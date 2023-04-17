Motorist in court accused of trying to seriously injure pedestrian

The defendant appeared in court where the charges were put to him. — © PA

A man appeared in court today accused of trying to seriously injure a pedestrian during a motoring incident in north Belfast.

Bernard Burns was charged by police investigating claims that a car was driven towards members of the public at Glenbryn Park on March 20 this year.

The 28-year-old, of Deerpark Road in the city, is charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily injury to a person by driving a vehicle dangerously.

He faces a second count of dangerous driving within the vicinity of Glenbryn Park on March 21.

Making a first appearance at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, Burns confirmed that he understood the alleged offences.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

District Judge Steven Keown adjourned the case until next month, with Burns released on continuing bail.