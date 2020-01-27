Mournes councillor Henry Reilly to contest police assault charges

An independent Mournes councillor is to contest charges of twice assaulting a woman police officer.

Henry Reilly (61) of Ballynahatten Road, in Kilkeel, is further accused of resisting the constable, resisting a male constable and causing criminal damage to a police radio and ear piece on September 30, 2019.

The defendant sits on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

Reilly has previously served on the council as a member of the UUP, the DUP and most recently UKIP, but had to resign from the party as his job with a charity did not allow him to align with any political party.

The court has previously heard that police body camera footage was part of the evidence in the case. He did not appear at Newry magistrates for the attitude hearing on Monday.

Defence provided two payslips to the court from the accused’s pension and from local government. Legal aid was then granted.

“Obviously these are significant charges,” said his defence.

“It is anticipated that there will be some issues. He is a man with a clear record."

District judge McGarrity adjourned the case to March 9, for a contest date with a review in late February.