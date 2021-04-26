Moves over Real IRA Kieran Doherty man's inquest

An inquest into the death of Real IRA man Kieran Doherty shot dead by his own organisation more than 11 years ago may finally have a date set for hearing at the end of this year according to Coroner Brian Sherrard. Mr Doherty's stripped and bound body was found on the Brae Hill Road on the outskirts of Derry on February 24, 2010. The 31-year-old father of one had been shot and the Real IRA claimed that they had carried out the shooting and made allegations against the deceased who they said was a member of their organisation. At a preliminary hearing today (Monday) the Coroner said he was conscious of the fact that the death had occurred some time ago but these things needed to be looked into properly. Ian Skelt QC for the Coroner's Service said that there had been 'a pause' in the preparation for the inquest due to Covid. However, he said that two more tranches of material were expected from the Secretary of State's department and these would have to be reviewed by the Coroner. Jonathan Glasson QC for the Secretary of State's office said that one tranche of documents would be available by June and a second tranche by the end of the year. He said that that timetable was dependent on what happened with Covid restrictions. A barrister representing the PSNI said that they were "conducting their own disclosure exercise". The Coroner said that it would be "desirable" to be able to set a date for hearing of this matter before the end of the year. He said he would hold another preliminary hearing in June to see if any progress could be made. The hearing was adjourned until June 30.