Muckamore accused challenges decision not to suspend inquiry while criminal proceedings ongoing

Any trial of those charged with wrongdoing at Muckamore Abbey Hospital could be “poisoned” unless a public inquiry into the alleged abuse is put on hold, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for one of the accused argued that allowing the tribunal to continue at this stage would be prejudicial and potentially result in a failure in the system of justice.

The individual, granted anonymity and referred to as JR 222, is challenging Health Minister Robin Swann for deciding not to suspend the inquiry until any criminal proceedings against them are completed.

John Larkin QC contended that Mr Swann applied the wrong legal test when considering whether it was necessary to take the step.

With the inquiry into alleged ill-treatment of patients at the hospital in Co Antrim due to resume later this month, he claimed the decision was irrational, unfair and breached his client’s Article 6 right to a fair trial under European law.

Citing publicity around evidence to the tribunal, the barrister said: “There’s a huge amount of social media and journalistic material which generates prejudice.”

Concerns were raised about “the public mind being poisoned in relation to the concept of widespread abuse”.

It was claimed the terms of Inquiries Act 2005 presume that criminal processes will be determined without related investigations running at the same time.

Mr Larkin disputed the suggestion that an alternative remedy could be sought at any future trial.

“Someone in the position of the applicant runs the risk of not having a fair trial,” he insisted.

“To say ‘Oh well, the Crown Court could, if necessary, stay the proceedings’ would be a failure of public justice and undesired by the applicant who wishes to have vindication from the court.”

In counter-submissions, however, Mr Justice Colton was told JR 222 does not currently have the status required to claim a breach of Article 6 rights.

According to Peter Coll QC, representing the Department of Health, the challenge is premature when possible alternative remedies are available.

“The court has to be careful not to be enticed into looking to the future in a hypothetical fashion,” he said.

Mr Coll stressed there are powers to control media reporting if required without taking the “nuclear decision” of suspending the inquiry.

“The court is being asked to use a sledgehammer to crack a nut,” he added.

The hearing continues.