‘Mucky’ Martin Heaney to appear in court for allegedly breaching bail less than a week after release

Sex trafficker Martin Heaney is to appear in Belfast magistrates’ court on Wednesday morning charged with breaching the terms of his release, less than a week after he walked free from court.

The 59-year-old, who had been living in south Belfast since being released from prison last Wednesday, was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Police say he was arrested for breach of his Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order.

Heaney was sentenced to five years with half to be served in prison and half on licence.

With time served on remand he walked free from the court.

Heaney, known as ‘Mucky Marty’ admitted a total of 28 charges spanning a period from June 2011 to September 2019.

The offences include 10 counts of controlling prostitution in expectation of gain, 10 counts of human trafficking and seven counts of voyeurism.

The prolific pimp had instructed one of his victims to continue working as a prostitute even after she fell pregnant, using it as a selling point to men on escort websites.

He also recorded dozens of women engaged in paid sexual activity without their consent.

Judge Patrick Lynch QC told Craigavon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, that Heaney "was using women, many of whom were extremely vulnerable".

The terms of the STPO include banning Heaney from working or advertising in the sex trade, entering into any relationships without giving notice of his background, and owning more than two mobile phones.