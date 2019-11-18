Multi-million pound legal action over demolition of Windsor Park stand settled

Proceedings related to building work at a leisure centre adjacent to the West Stand

A multi-million pound legal action over subsidence which forced the demolition of a stand at Northern Ireland's national football stadium has been settled.

The Irish Football Association issued proceedings against Belfast City Council, a contractor and engineering firm after structural cracks were discovered at Windsor Park in 2015.

The High Court was told on Monday that the case is to be stayed on confidential terms.

Damage was detected at the stadium in south Belfast following Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 qualifier against Finland.

Although the rest of Windsor Park had been undergoing government-funded redevelopment at the time, the West Stand was only due for refurbishment.

But because of the cracks a decision was taken to pull it down and build a replacement structure.

The case centred on any alleged link between upgrade work at the council-owned Olympia Leisure Centre and the old West Stand's demolition.

In court on Monday, Liam McCollum QC, for the IFA, confirmed: "That matter has now been settled."

Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit is continuing over work carried out after the subsidence was discovered.

The stadium redevelopment's main contractor, O'Hare and McGovern, is suing engineering company Brian W Murray Ltd in that action.