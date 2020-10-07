Mum didn’t imagine son rape, Belfast court told

Earlier the woman accepted that she suffered from fibromyalgia, a condition which could affect her memory, and that the drugs she took to treat the condition may also have a similar effect

A mother who claims her son raped her twice yesterday rejected arguments that while in a drunken and drugged sleep she had “put two and two together and got five” or had “imagined or convinced” herself that she was attacked.

The woman was giving evidence at the Belfast Crown Court trial of her 34 year old son who denies raping his mother on February 3 last year, and once between August and October 2018.

Gavin Duffy QC, for the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suggested to the woman that on both occasions she was in “a poor state” given the amount of drink she’d consumed along with drugs she’d taken to treat a medical condition.

“No. I know he did it,” said the woman, denying the suggestion“that these alleged events never happened ... never occurred”.

Earlier the woman accepted that she suffered from fibromyalgia, a condition which could affect her memory, and that the drugs she took to treat the condition may also have a similar effect.

However, she denied suffering from a ‘fibro fog’ leaving her with a “foggy memory or a bit confused”.

And while she may have told police that she may “forget things” this was in the context of wanting her “memory refreshed” by reading her statement before giving evidence in court.

She also accepted that she told police that she had been “blocked ... extremely drunk”, when allegedly attacked by her son, although she had not told them of the two drugs she may have taken to treat her medical condition.

This was accepted as a possible oversight in that she may have thought the police had been asking about illegal drugs.

The woman repeatedly rejected suggestions by Mr Duffy that there were “serious problems” with her memory or recollection, and claimed that she hid the first attack because she didn’t want people seeing her son “in a bad way” and that what happened, “definitely wasn’t a dream.... I know he did it”.

She further claimed she did not complain as she “did not believe it myself, I didn’t want to believe it, that my own son had done it”.

Later, in re-examination by prosecution QC Charles MacCreanor, the woman repeated that she initially did not want to report what happened “because it was my son”

“I didn’t want to believe it,” she said.

“I didn’t want anyone to know that he had done it before.”

The case continues.