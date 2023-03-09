Mum jailed for money laundering scheme in Belfast to be released because of impact on daughter

A mother jailed over a multi-million pound money laundering scheme in Belfast is to be released because of the impact on her teenage daughter, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

The woman, aged in her 40s, received a two-year term for taking part in an operation where huge cash deposits were made at a city centre bank.

Her husband is also currently behind bars for his role in the sophisticated racket.

Based on the risk to their daughter’s mental health from having both parents in prison, senior judges held that the woman’s 24-month sentence should instead be suspended for three years.

Lord Justice McCloskey said: “The evidence and information establishes a powerful case for a compassionate sentencing disposal.

“(She) will be at liberty as soon as the formalities for release from prison have been completed.”

The court also reduced her husband’s sentence from three years to 27 months, and cut the prison term imposed on another man involved in the money laundering operation from 14 months to 10 months.

None of the three defendants can be named due to anonymity orders.

They were among a wider group of Chinese nationals convicted of converting criminal property following a National Crime Agency investigation into a number of UK-based financial institutions.

An organised gang laundered illegal assets by providing the defendants with bundles of cash and instructions on where to transfer the funds.

Inquiries revealed that a branch of Barclays bank in Belfast was being used to make frequent large deposits.

Defendants were caught on CCTV using the same bank to lodge large amounts of money between January 2018 and July 2019.

An internal branch automated service device (ASD) was used to enable deposits into other accounts via the use of bank cards and PIN numbers.

Anyone could lodge up to £40,000 cash daily without triggering an alert within the bank.

Although a total of £20m was reportedly laundered, the court heard that the activities under scrutiny came to £8m.

With none of the accused suspected of being the “godfathers” behind the scheme, defence lawyers argued they were preyed upon by the real masterminds.

Last month the court reduced the prison sentences imposed on two men and three women convicted of similar offences, declaring them to be manifestly excessive.

Appeal judges held there had been a legal error and inconsistencies in the roles attributed to them.

The same issues were identified today in the cases of the husband and wife, referred to as ZQD and YC, and the third appellant, a 48-year-old man given the cipher WQL.

Lord Justice McCloskey highlighted how the couple’s daughter's health and educational progress has suffered since both parents were imprisoned.

She has also been left to help her Chinese grandparents cope with living in an unfamiliar society.

Citing rights to family life protected by European law, the judge held that the “principle of mercy” must apply.

“We have concluded, exceptionally, that we should substitute her custodial sentence of 24 months imprisonment with a sentence of the same amount, suspended for a period of three years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the outcome for WQL has given him new hope of being allowed to remain in Northern Ireland.

Automatic deportation triggered by any sentence of at least 12 months imposed on a foreign national offender has now ended with the reduction in his term to 10 months.