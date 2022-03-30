Murder accused claims he has no memory of night Jennifer Dornan killed due to 'prison poisoning'

A Belfast man has denied murdering Jennifer Dornan - but claimed he has no memory of the night in question due to a stroke he suffered after being 'poisoned' by prison staff in Dublin.

Raymond O'Neill was called to give evidence at Belfast Crown Court, where he is on trial for murdering the mother-of-three in the bedroom of her Hazel View home in August 2015.

The 43-year-old denied "taking a shine" to Ms Dornan (30), saying she was "definitely not" his type, and denied sexually assaulting and stabbing her then setting fire to her bedroom.

He also claimed he had no memory of travelling to Donegal in the days following her death and could not remember being arrested by the gardai in Bundoran.

This memory loss, he claimed, was due to a stroke he suffered after his bottle of 7-Up was poisoned with drugs in October 2016.

The accused, who in August 2015 was living at Amcomri Street in Belfast, was called to the witness box by his barrister Martin O'Rourke QC.

After swearing on the Bible to tell the truth, the first question O'Neill was asked was "did you murder Jennifer Dornan?"

O'Neill replied "no", and was then shown CCTV footage of the murder suspect walking along Hazel View in Lagmore in the early hours of Sunday August 1, 2015.

The footage - which the Crown say is O'Neill walking to Ms Dornan's home with his face obscured by his coat - was played to him twice.

When asked by Mr O'Rourke: "Is that you that we can see?" O'Neill answered "definitely not, no."

The defence barrister then asked his client what he recalled about the weekend of August 1 and 2 2015, to which he replied "I can't remember anything."

Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill

O'Neill claimed he had no memory of being a passenger in a car that picked Ms Dornan from her home on the Saturday evening, and no memory of them both being present at a house in Lagmore Avenue in the early hours of the Sunday.

When asked if he remembered going to Donegal in the days following Ms Dornan's death, the accused said: "I can't remember travelling to Donegal, never mind being in Donegal."

And when quizzed about his arrest in Bundoran, O'Neill said: "I can't remember being arrested but obviously I was arrested because now I'm here."

Under cross-examination by Crown barrister David McDowell QC, O'Neill was asked about his memory loss.

He claimed he had a stroke in October 2016 caused by a drug overdose after prison staff in Dublin poisoned him by putting methadone in his juice bottle.

O'Neill said that as a result of the stroke, he lost all his memory, and added: "Let's just say my mother came down to Portlaoise hospital and had to tell me I had two sons, but first she had to tell me she was my mother."

He was asked a series of questions about the weekend of Ms Dornan's death, including how he could be sure he didn't kill Ms Dornan, given that he had no memory after the 2016 prison poisoning.

O'Neill responded by telling the Crown barrister "take it from me, I didn't kill anybody. I'd like to think anybody who killed somebody could remember it.

"It's not my fault. I suffered a stroke and that's what happened to my memory. I apologise to the court for that."

O'Neill claimed he had no memory of his childhood, no memory of his family and no memory of what happened in August 2015 - but said "certain memories" were starting to come back.

O'Neill was able to tell the jury that on the weekend on question "that was the first time I had drunk in years ... maybe ten to 15 years."

And when asked how he could have sustained a wound to his hand which was seen by his friend in the early hours of the Sunday morning, O'Neill said: "I have no memory of how I injured myself."

Mr McDowell asked about being present in a house in Lagmore Avenue where Ms Dornan returned to following a night out with her friend.

O'Neill replied: "Like I said, I have no memory of that night."

He was asked "did you take a shine to Jennifer Dornan?" and replied "I can only answer that by saying no." And when asked "was she your type?", O'Neill said "definitely not."

After saying he was "no interest" and "was not attracted in any way" to Ms Dornan, O'Neill was asked how he knew this - given that he had never met her before that night, coupled with his memory loss.

He responded by saying "because I have no interest in any other girl apart from my ex-partner."

The exchange between the prosecutor and defendant continued when O'Neill was again shown CCTV footage from Hazel View.

Accusing O'Neill of being the man on the footage and therefore the murderer, Mr McDowell asked if he sexually assaulted Ms Dornan after following her home.

This was denied by O'Neill, who said "I wasn't the person who committed this murder. I had nothing to do with her murder. I wasn't there."

Mr McDowell accused O'Neill of sexually assaulting Ms Dornan, stabbing her three times with a knife from her own kitchen then setting fire to her bedroom.

He also accused O'Neill of discarding the knife in a nearby garden, destroying his coat as it has Ms Dornan's blood on it and telling his nephew later that morning that he killed someone.

The cross examination concluded when Mr McDowell said "Mr O'Neill, you did murder Jennifer Dornan, didn't you?", to which he replied "I didn't murder Jennifer Dornan. Definitely not."

