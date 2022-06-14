Murder accused Joseph Joyce was ‘genuinely terrified’ for his life before fatal street fight, court told

A man accused of murdering 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh told police he was “genuinely terrified” for his life and the lives of his wife and children, a court has heard .

Joseph Joyce — who is accused of murdering Mr McDonagh during a street fight in Enniskillen in April 2020 — also told police he was “sincerely sorry” for his death and “for the loss his family have suffered”.

Joyce (32), from Clon Elagh in Derry, denies five offences dating back to an incident at Coolcullen Meadow and is currently standing trial at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.

The police officer in charge of the murder investigation was called to give evidence, and confirmed that Joyce was interviewed on six occasions following Mr McDonagh's death.

During the first interview, which was conducted on April 14, 2020, his solicitor read out a pre-prepared statement which set out Joyce's version of events.

In the statement, Joyce said that on Saturday April 11, 2020 he was at his Coolcullen Meadow home with his wife and children.

He said the McDonaghs lived on the next street over, and their back gardens were in close proximity to each other.

In his statement, Joyce said: “Throughout the afternoon we could hear them all drinking and having a party. Music was playing, voices were raised and they were arguing with each other.”

Joyce said that at around 8pm he had to drive to the garage to buy electric for the meter and “when I got back home Ellen told me the McDonaghs party was getting out of hand and they were arguing with each other”.

“A short time later I was outside in my back garden tidying up and I could hear the McDonaghs shouting over at me saying something like, ‘Joyce b******, we are coming over to kill you and burn your house with your wife and you in it’.

“I jumped up onto the square box at the side of the house, that houses the chimney pipe of the boiler, so I could look over at them and see what their problem was.

“I told them to wise up and I wanted no trouble. I was worried about them coming round to our house and attacking me and my wife and children. I appealed to them to leave us alone.

“They were all drunk and this just made them worse. Gerard shouted, ‘We're coming over to kill you.’ I pleaded with them to leave us alone.

“By this stage I was genuinely worried for my own safety and for my wife and children.

“Ellen was upstairs looking out the window at what was happening, and she was terrified. (She) suddenly screamed out to me that they were coming over. By this stage I was terrified and Ellen and the children were hysterical.

“I feared the worst and grabbed a weed slasher that was inside my shed and went out the front door of my house.

“As I got out onto the street I could see the three McDonagh men running down my street towards me, followed a few seconds later by several females.

“Gerard had something up his jacket and he said, ‘I'm going to shoot you.’ I genuinely feared he had a gun and I thought he was going to shoot me.

“Jimmy had a large knife which was about 12 inches long and had a metal handle, and John was armed with a spade or shovel, and they all approached me.

“I shouted at Rosie McDonagh to take her sons home, but she just shouted, ‘Kill the Joyce b******.’ They all surrounded me and started to attack me.

“I was terrified. I thought I was going to die, and I had to fight for my life.

“Jimmy was stabbing and swinging at me with a knife, maybe about 10 or 15 times. Gerard took out his hand from under his jacket and I realised it was only a bottle — but he threw it at me, narrowly missing my head and I dodged it.

“John was swinging the shovel at my head and at one stage nearly connected with it, but I managed to block it with my left hand and it cut open causing me to bleed quite badly.

“As they were all attacking me, I struck John in the leg and he moved backwards.

“Around this time one of the girls handed another weapon to Gerard. I don't know if it was a knife or some sort of steel bar, but he came at me again and he was swinging at me. Again, I acted in self-defence and struck him on the leg as well, as he backed off.

“Once I seen they had backed off a bit, I took my chance and ran back into my garden. I was terrified they were coming after me, so I jumped over the fence and ran away.”

Joyce said that after fleeing, he flagged down a neighbour and asked him to drop him off at a friend's house. He said he went to hospital the following day to receive treatment for the wound to his hand.

Joyce's statement concluded: “I deeply regret that John McDonagh has died as a result of the incident, but I did not intend to kill him or cause him any serious harm.

“I was genuinely terrified for my own life and the lives of my wife and children. I was being attacked by three men and was acting in self defence.

“I’m sincerely sorry for Mr McDonagh's death and for the loss his family have suffered.”

The police officer revealed that after handing in the statement, Joyce didn't answer any further questions and remained silent over the course of a further five interviews conducted on April 14 and 15, 2020.

As well as denying the murder of John McDonagh, Joyce had denied wounding the deceased's brother Gerard, possessing a scythe-type weapon and a bottle of ammonia, and causing an affray.

At hearing.