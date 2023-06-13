Murder accused refused custody at medium-security clinic

Chloe Mitchell – previously described by police as a “high-risk missing person” - disappeared after being last seen on CCTV in Ballymena town centre in the early hours of Saturday June 3. Brandon John Rainey (inset) is charged with her murder and Ryan Johnston Gordon (34) face a charge of assisting an offender.

A court has heard 26-year-old Brandon Rainey had escaped from a secure mental health clinic on three occasions, sparking a huge police manhunt each time.

Rainey appeared in Ballymena Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was last seen over a week ago.

While his solicitor did not apply for bail, he did ask that his client be detained to the Shannon Clinic rather than to prison.

The Shannon Clinic is a medium secure unit for people with mental illness who require intensive psychiatric treatment. Based in the grounds of Knockbracken Healthcare Park on the Saintfield Road in Belfast, the three ward 34-bed unit houses people with complex mental health conditions.

Counsel Neil Moore said his client is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and argued he should be detained in the facility under Article 43 of the 1986 Mental Health Order rather than be sent to HMP Maghaberry.

Police objected on the grounds that he had previously escaped from the clinic.

The Co Antrim court heard Rainey had previously been a resident at the Shannon Clinic and had been subject to a tribunal in August 2022 to assess him for release.

The tribunal ruled that he “should not be released”, but a full hearing 14 days later overturned the decision, leading to Rainey being freed into the community.

On one of the three occasions that he absconded, Rainey went missing from the Shannon Clinic after going out to smoke a cigarette.

The alarm was raised when staff at a Covid testing centre, which was located at the entrance to Knockbracken Park, saw him get into a taxi which drove off.

The disappearance sparked a police search, including the use of a helicopter, with Rainey managing to evade arrest for four days.

On all three occasions, Rainey — who has a previous address in Lurgan, Co Armagh — was located in the Ballymena area where he has family.

A court was told he had a “propensity to return to the area”.

A meeting of a mental health tribunal had ordered that Rainey be detained under the mental health act for another year to allow him receive further treatment.

That period ended in February of this year and Rainey was then released back into the community.

District Judge King refused the defence application, remanding Rainey at HMP Maghaberry to appear before the court again on July 6.

The Shannon Clinic is one of Northern Ireland’s only hospitals that provides inpatient services for people with mental illness.