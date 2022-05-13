Murder trial date set for woman accused of killing Ludmila Poletelova in Limavady

Ludmila Poletelova who was killed in an attack in Limavady.

A woman is to stand trial later this year accused of murdering her friend with a claw hammer.

Svetlana Svedova appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video-link from Hydebank Wood women's prison on Friday.

The 47-year-old Latvian denies murdering Ludmila Poletelova in Limavady, Co Londonderry, on a date between April 19 and April 23, 2021.

Mr Justice O'Hara set her trial to start on Wednesday, November 9. It is expected to last two weeks at Coleraine Crown Court.

Defence counsel Alan Kane QC said he was awaiting the completion of technical and forensic reports from experts in England ahead of the trial commencing.

No details were given in court on Friday about the circumstances surrounding the case.

But at a previous bail hearing, police alleged the 61-year-old victim had been “murdered for money”, alleging that the defendant was in rent arrears and was not working.

A detective told Ballymena Magistrates’ Court that the body of Latvian-born Ms Poletelova was found in her Lodge Court flat in Limavady.

Ms Poletelova lived in Limavady for several years and when she failed to turn up for work at The Classic Bar in the town on April 23, 2021, concerns were raised.

A friend checked her home around 250 yards from Ms Poletelova's workplace and found a door ajar and the victim lying face down in a pool of blood.

The alarm was raised and police and ambulance service were tasked to the scene, but life was pronounced extinct.

The detective told the bail hearing that the suggestion in the post-mortem report was that the two-pronged “rear end of the claw part of a hammer” caused 70 injuries to Ms Poletelova, with 35 strikes to the head.

When arrested, Svedova, formerly of College Court, Limavady, told police: “I did not kill, I was the last one to see her alive.”