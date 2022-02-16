Murder trial jury told mum-of-three Jennifer Dornan’s badly burned body covered in debris

The badly burned body of Jennifer Dornan was discovered by crime scene investigators on the floor of her bedroom covered in debris, a court has been told.

Evidence from crime scene investigators (CSI) and forensic photographers was presented to the jury on the second day of the trial on Wednesday.

Read more Jury told of damage caused to Jennifer Dornan’s body as murder trial begins

Raymond Martin Gabriel O’Neill is standing trial for the murder of the mother-of-three, who was stabbed to death on August 2, 2015.

The 43-year old, from Amcomri Street in the west of the city, has denied charges of murder and arson.

Ms Dornan (30) had been stabbed to death at her home in the Hazel View area of Lagmore and the property then set on fire, presumably — the court was previously told — to destroy evidence.

Evidence from first responders and crime scene investigators was presented to the jury on Wednesday. It included details of the condition of Ms Dornan’s body that was so badly damaged in the fire she had to be identified by dental records.

CSI officers described how the body was partially covered in debris after the roof of her home collapsed due to the ferocity of the fire.

Ms Dornan’s three children had been staying with a relative at the time.

The victim had been stabbed three times, once in the heart, with a post-mortem showing she was dead prior to the fire being started.

A police officer who specialises in the removal of bodies revealed how the badly burned remains of Ms Dornan were taken from her home “with dignity”.

The court was told that there were a number of people gathered outside the house and that every care was taken to removing the remains “with as much dignity as possible”. An officer from the PSNI’s Body Recovery and Identification Team was called to give evidence and confirmed he arrived at the scene around 3.40pm on August 2. The constable said that he was off duty but on call when he was contacted about the need for a body to be removed from the house.

After being directed to the main upstairs bedroom, he said he observed human remains on the floor.

Confirming Ms Dornan’s body was found in a badly burned state, the constable said he removed fire debris from around the remains “piece by piece” in a process which was “extremely careful and very very slow”.

The constable then described how Ms Dornan’s remains were “gently” placed into a body bag, removed from her home and transported into an undertaker’s van parked outside.

Crown barrister Michael Chambers spoke of “a lot of people at the scene” and said removing remains in a body bag was a “distressing scene” to witness. When asked if he carried out this process “as sensitively as you possibly could”, the constable replied: “Yes, and also with as much dignity as possible for the victim.”

A specialist crime scene investigator also gave evidence saying he removed internal and external doors, along with light switches and a downstairs toilet seat and toilet flush for further forensic examination. He explained that the doors were placed in “very large paper evidence bags” before being stored for testing later.

The jury also heard evidence from a senior forensic officer with an expertise in fire investigation. He examined the property, and concluded the fire was started in the bedroom where Ms Dornan was found.

This, he said, could be determined by the amount of damage to that room, which included the windows being broken and the frames found in the front garden, and the collapsed roof.

The forensic scientist said fire-damaged electrical items — namely hair straighteners, a hair drier and a mobile phone charger — were present in the bedroom, but did not cause the blaze.

The witness was asked if it was possible to determine how the fire started, and said there was no evidence to indicate the fire was started by smoking materials linked to cigarettes, an electrical fault or by the use of an accelerant such as petrol. He said he could not rule out “direct ignition” and gave an example of this as burning a pile of papers with matches or a lighter.