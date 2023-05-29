Named: Seven remanded in custody charged over DCI John Caldwell murder bid

Seven men charged in connection with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell have been refused bail.

Mr Caldwell was shot several times in front of his young son at a sports complex in Omagh on February 22 after he led a football training session for children.

The seven appeared via videolink at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

They were Jonathan McGinty, 28, of St Julians Downs, Omagh; Brian Carron, 38, of Claremount Drive, Coalisland; Gavin Coyle, 45, of Killybrack Mews, Omagh; Matthew McLean, 33, Glenpark Road, Omagh; Robert McLean, 29, Deverney Park, Omagh; James Ivor McLean, 72, of Deverney Park, Omagh; and Alan McFarland, 47, of Deverney Park, Omagh.

Carron and Coyle stand further accused of belonging to a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

McGinty, McFarland and Matthew McLean are also charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

DCI Neil McGuinness said he could connect all seven to the charges.

He told the court it was a well-planned, resourced and wide-ranging operation.

The court heard Mr Caldwell was involved in a number of criminal investigations linked to the suspects and Mr McGuinness described that as a “golden thread” amongst the defendants.

Mr McGuinness, the investigating officer, said Mr Caldwell had been "very gravely injured".

Mr Caldwell, he said, was aware of a "number of threats against him" over the years.

He believes the lengths they went to shows there is an "ongoing threat" against Mr Caldwell now that he has been released from hospital and recovering at home.

Three of the seven accused made bail applications on Monday - Coyle, James Ivor McLean and McGinty.

District judge Steven Keown refused bail for all three on the grounds of risk of further offending and potential interference with the police investigation.

The judge said it was “clearly a meticulously planned attack” and those responsible have indicated they are prepared to engage in similar actions when they get the opportunity.

All seven were remanded in custody to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court, via videolink, on June 27.

