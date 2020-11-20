Naming IRA men allegedly involved in Kingsmill massacre would help uncover any collusion, court told

The bullet riddled minibus near Whitecross in South Armagh where 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by IRA terrorists (PA)

Publicly naming two IRA men suspected of involvement in the Kingsmill massacre would help uncover any collusion surrounding the murders, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for the sole survivor claimed their identities should be revealed at the inquest into the January 1976 atrocity.

Alan Black is taking legal action amid rumours that at least one of those connected to the killing of ten Protestant workmen was a British state agent.

That suspect, who has since died, was an ex-soldier linked to more than 30 murders in total, according to papers in the case.

Mr Black, 77, was shot 18 times and left alongside the lifeless bodies of his friends after the IRA ambushed their minibus near Kingsmill, Co Armagh.

Gunmen ordered the victims out of the van, lined them up and instructed the only Catholic to leave before opening fire.

No-one has ever been convicted for one of the worst outrages committed during the Troubles.

An ongoing inquest into the shootings has heard two suspects linked to the massacre later received controversial on-the-run 'comfort letters', informing them they were not wanted by police.

The coroner overseeing the tribunal has so far declined to name those individuals, saying he would consider arguments on what was described as a "complicated" issue.

Mr Black is seeking an order that the two suspects should be named.

Opening his case, Hugh Southey QC said: "Ten people were killed and he was left for dead.

"The applicant certainly has believed that there was a degree of collusion involved in this case, and as a result there's been a cover-up."

Counsel argued that it would enable full participation in the inquest, and disputed suggestions that revealing their identities would have little impact.

"Naming is so important in a case like this, particularly where there are allegations of collusion," Mr Southey said.

""It allows families to see what they can uncover about the ties that those people had with others, particular people who may be state agents."

Sean Doran QC, for the coroner, stressed that a decision has neither been delayed nor refused at this stage.

"It's a case of his conscientious consideration of a matter that cannot and should not be decided lightly, involving as it does potential risk to life," he said.

Mr Doran argued that the challenge was a classic example of so-called satellite litigation which should be dismissed.

He also stressed that ciphers were allocated to up to 150 individuals at the inquest - including anyone who was questioned or named from any source as being associated with Kingsmill.

"This case has involved the largest volume of intelligence material that has been disclosed in the context of any inquest that has run in this jurisdiction," Mr Doran submitted.

Reserving judgment on the application for leave to seek a judicial review, Mr Justice Scoffield said the issues were "not entirely straightforward".

The judge also urged both sides to try to reach a "pragmatic" solution where a decision on naming the suspects is taken before the inquest is completed.