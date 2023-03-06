Natalie McNally murder accused refused bail

Stephen McCullagh fails in High Court application

Stephen McCullagh and (right) Natalie McNally

A man accused of murdering Natalie McNally has been refused bail.

A barrister for Stephen McCullagh (32) made an application at the High Court in Belfast on Monday.

McCullagh, of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, is in custody accused of killing the 32-year-old mum-to-be.

He appeared in court via video-link, wearing a grey tracksuit.

Ms McNally, also 32, was 15 weeks’ pregnant.

She was stabbed at her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on December 18 last year.

According to the police case, McCullagh created a false alibi, via a ‘live’ YouTube stream, in what a court has previously been told was a meticulously planned, “sophisticated, calculating and cool-headed plot”.

