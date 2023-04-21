Natalie McNally murder accused remanded into custody for further four weeks

The man accused of the murder of Natalie McNally has been remanded into custody for a further four weeks.

Stephen McCullagh did not appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today where a brief hearing on the case was held.

Ms McNally (32), who was 15 weeks’ pregnant with McCullagh's child, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, a week before Christmas last year.

McCullagh (33), from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, is accused of her murder, which he denies.

Stephen McCullagh

In court today, a prosecution barrister said the case involves a “huge a complex investigation” and she advised that the PSNI will have a file ready for the Public Prosecution Service “by the end of the summer”.

She said a number of scientific aspects of the investigation are being “looked at as a matter of priority” and experts are being identified.

District Judge Kelly granted a prosecution application to remand McCullagh into custody for a further four weeks, when a further hearing will be held on May 19.