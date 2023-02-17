Natalie McNally murder accused Stephen McCullagh appears in court for bail application

A High Court bail application by a man accused of murdering Natalie McNally has been adjourned until next month to allow for consideration of prosecution submissions.

Stephen McCullagh (32) is charged with killing the mum-to-be at her home in Lurgan a week before Christmas.

He appeared via videolink from Maghaberry prison wearing a grey police issue tracksuit during the short hearing.

The parents and brothers of Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, were also present in the Royal Courts of Justice to hear the bail application.

Addressing Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan, McCullagh’s defence barrister Craig Patton said: “You will be aware no doubt that there was written submissions lodged by the Crown yesterday and they are very helpful and very detailed. There are some issues that have been raised that will require me to consult further with the applicant.

“I consulted with him briefly this morning. Unfortunately the videolinks are down so that could only be by telephone, but in any event I think it’ll require a much lengthier consultation.

“My application therefore is to apply to adjourn this morning and we would be seeking to have the matter listed again, perhaps next week or into the week after”.

McCullagh, circled, at rally for Natalie in Lurgan

Asked had she any objections to the adjournment, Natalie Pinkerton for the prosecution service said: “Well it is obviously Mr Patton’s application to move and the prosecution don’t feel we can necessarily stand in opposition if they are not in a position to move this morning.

“The written submissions were provided to offer assistance and of course the prosecution could have proceeded this morning without the written submissions”.

Lady Justice Keegan told Ms Pinkerton “the written submissions have been extremely helpful to this court”, adding that this is a “complicated case”.

“I do commend you for submitting a document like that in this type of case”.

Ms Pinkerton asked that when the case was listed again that there should be “some flexibility”.

“As you can see the family are in attendance and they would want to attend any future hearing”.

Mr Patton said: “Because it is an ongoing investigation, there are issues that have arisen since the application in the lower court”.

Dame Siobhan added: “I understand that and it is important that the family are facilitated in this to attend”.

“It’s unfortunate now that people have to go away today and nothing has happened, but I think that is the right approach. If you need time, so be it.”

The case was listed again for March 6, to allow the defence to submit a written statement in response to the Crown and consult with McCullagh in Maghaberry where he remains held.

Ms McNally was killed in her home at Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on December 18.

McCullagh of Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, had been previously eliminated from the investigation after providing an alibi that he had been livestreaming a video game on YouTube for six hours – taking in the time when police believe Natalie was stabbed to death.

He was rearrested on January 31, and charged in the early hours of February 2.

A previously failed application for bail at an initial magistrates court hearing was told the killing of Ms McNally was a “sophisticated, calculated and cool-headed plot”.

The court was told that McCullagh has a YouTube channel, Votesaxon07, which has around 37,000 subscribers.

At 4pm on the day of Ms McNally’s death, McCullagh told his followers and subscribers that there would be a “surprise” live broadcast at 6pm that evening.

There are also messages “that suggest Natalie believed Stephen was about to engage on a livestream event”, Mr McGuinness said.

Mr McGuinness told the court that extensive technical examination of McCullagh’s devices by cyber experts has indicated the footage was pre-recorded.

McCullagh is said to have given a “brief explanation” to uniformed officers on December 19 after he reported finding Natalie dead at her home. This was captured on body-worn footage.

However, when he was interviewed after being taken into custody, he replied “no comment” on the advice of his solicitor.

CCTV footage from a Translink bus showed a man fitting the description of the previously released CCTV footage.

This footage, the court was told, was only discovered by detectives five weeks into the investigation.

The person is also seen on CCTV at various places in Lurgan, with what police say was a distinctive “stride and gait”, making his way towards Silverwood Green.

It is the belief of police that, on leaving Ms McNally home, the person changed clothing but has the same distinctive gait and build.

The person then gets into a taxi outside Fa’ Joe’s bar in Lurgan. Police interviewed the driver, who told them they had been booked to take a fare to an address in the town.

However, the detective told the court that “the male who entered the taxi with a black bag said his mother was ill and there had been a change of plan and could he [the driver] take him to an address in Lisburn”.

Asked to retrace the route, the taxi driver took detectives to the area where McCullagh lives. GPRS analysis showed that the taxi drove to the accused’s address, arriving at 11.13pm.