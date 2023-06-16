Natalie McNally murder charge: Prosecutors expect police file by end of summer

A police file in relation to the death of Natalie McNally is expected to be handed to the Public Prosecution Service by the end of the summer, a court has heard.

Stephen McCullagh (33) of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn is charged with the murder of Natalie McNally on December 18, 2022.

He appeared at Craigavon courthouse on Friday via video link from Maghaberry prison.

Ms McNally was 32 years of age and 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed at her home in Lurgan.

The court was previously told it was a “sophisticated, calculated and cool-headed plot”.

On Friday a Public Prosecutor said the matter is as previously outlined, a file is expected to be with the PPS by the end of the summer.

McCullagh’s legal representative Keith Farrell said he had no objection.

The case was adjourned until July 14.