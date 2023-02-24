Natalie McNally murder probe: Stephen McCullagh remanded back into custody

The man charged with murdering Natalie McNally has been remanded back into custody for a month.

Stephen McCullagh (32) did not appear at the video-link booth at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where his case was briefly mentioned.

Prosecuting counsel Natalie Pinkerton asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks, and with no objection from defence counsel Craig Patton, District Judge Bernie Kelly put it back to March 24.

McCullagh, of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, is in custody accused of the murder of the 32-year-old mum-to-be on December 18 last year.

Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

According to the police case, McCullagh was double gloved, forensically aware and had created a false alibi in the meticulously planned, “sophisticated, calculating and cool-headed plot” to kill her.