Natalie McNally: PPS will have ‘full file’ against alleged killer Stephen McCullagh in six weeks

The Public Prosecution Service will have the “full file” against alleged killer Stephen McCullagh in six weeks, their lawyer confirmed today.

A prosecuting lawyer told Craigavon Magistrates Court she had received an email from the senior prosecutor who is dealing with the case “and the full file will be in by the end of August.”

Defence counsel Damien Halleron raised no objections to a four-week adjournment and District Judge Bernie Kelly put the case back to August 11.

McCullagh (33), from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, who was not produced to the video link booth at Maghaberry Prison to listen to the brief mention of his case, is in custody accused of the murder of 32-year-old mum-to-be Natalie McNally on December 18, last year.

Natalie McNally

Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant with McCullagh’s child when she was stabbed in her home on Silverwood Green in Lurgan a week before Christmas and according to the police case, McCullagh was double gloved, forensically aware and had created himself a false alibi in the meticulously planned, “sophisticated, calculating and cool-headed plot” to kill her.

When McCullagh was first charged in January, a prosecuting lawyer described how “every moment had been carefully thought through and it’s only due to painstaking police work and sophisticated cyber evidence that he hasn’t got away with it.”