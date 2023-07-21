Nephew who dragged uncle’s lifeless body to post office to claim pension is sentenced

A man who “dragged” his uncle’s “lifeless” body to a post office in an attempt to collect his €246 pension has been jailed for two years.

Declan Haughney was handed a two-and-a-half year sentence with the final six months suspended.

His co-accused Gareth Coakley, who was also involved in the incident, was given two years with the final six months suspended.

A witness described seeing two men “dragging” Peadar Doyle’s body towards Hosey’s post office on the Staplestown Road in Co Carlow and stopping her car to ask if they wanted assistance. She said Mr Doyle was “lifeless”, his eyes fixed and his face “grey”.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly said: “There was a callous disregard for the welfare of a dying man.”

Haughney (41), of Pollerton Road, Carlow and his co-accused Coakley (37), of John Sweeney Park, pleaded guilty to attempted deception at Hosey’s Post Office on January 21, 2022.

Evidence provided by witnesses said Haughney had become aggressive towards staff in the post office and accused them of "killing" his uncle by forcing him to bring him to collect his pension after they refused to allow Haughney to collect it earlier that morning.

The court was told that Haughney had stolen his uncle’s €376 pension while he was sick in hospital on a previous occasion.

Both men told gardaí that Mr Doyle had asked them to take him to the post office to collect his pension and that things “took a turn” on the way.

The defence argued it was not the State’s case that Mr Doyle was dead in his home before being brought to the post office.

Judge O’Kelly said it was not clear where the death occurred but it was clear he had died of natural causes.

The court was told how both defendants had battled serious drug problems, with Mr Haughney struggling with a heroin addiction for around 16 years.

Garda Joe O’Keeffe, of Carlow Garda Station, told how he got a call that a man was being “dragged along Bridge Street” and into the post office on the morning of January 21.

CCTV of the incident was shown in court. Members of Mr Doyle’s family left the courtroom while it was being shown.

In the footage, Haughney can be seen arriving by himself shortly after 11am wearing a black top, black tracksuit and a face mask. He entered the post office and produced an expired social welfare card belonging to his uncle. He said Mr Doyle was unwell at home and they were waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Records showed that no ambulance had been called, prosecution barrister Niall Storan BL said.

Haughney became abusive towards staff when they told him he wasn’t an agent on the card and therefore could not withdraw the €246 pension.

At 11.14am he returned with Coakley and they were both carrying Mr Doyle.

CCTV from the car park at the rear of the shop showed Mr Doyle being dragged towards the post office. At one stage, they seated him on a wall in the car park for a minute-and a half before proceeding to the door of the post office.

Witness Claire Knight told how she was driving down Pollerton Road and became concerned after seeing two men “dragging” another man under their arms. She subsequently stopped the car and asked whether they needed assistance, or for her to call an ambulance. Coakley indicated they had already phoned emergency services, but the court was told there was no record of this. Ms Knight followed them into the shop and phoned an ambulance. She performed CPR on Mr Doyle while being instructed on the phone by paramedics.

“All the people in the shop were in a state of shock,” barrister Niall Storan BL said.

“To say the least,” Garda O’Keeffe replied.

A doctor was subsequently called and Mr Doyle was declared dead at 12.40pm.

In a victim impact statement, Noeleen Dowling, the sister of Mr Doyle and aunt of Haughney, said members of the family had struggled with their mental health in the aftermath of the incident.

“Peadar was paraded down the street in St Patrick’s Day parades in a despicable way; he was ridiculed on TV shows in Sydney and Chicago; he was the butt of the joke for well-known comedians and his dignity was stripped from him,” she said.

“My brother has been ridiculed because of his passing.

“I feel the wounds of this ridicule. I do not sleep at night as I see flashbacks of the headlines and social media comments. I felt I could not grieve his death.”

She said the story had sent “shockwaves” across the globe and disputed media reports that Mr Doyle was dead for hours before he was brought to the post office. She said the reaction online and in the media caused significant stress for her family and forced them to reduce their social outings.

“We are hurt that Declan did not raise the alarm sooner. That is why we are here. Peadar was the most caring and loving brother I could have wished for. He made an immense impact on our hearts. He loved us so much in life and adored his nieces and nephews. We now hope we can begin to grieve fully,” she added.

Haughney has 55 previous convictions including theft and fraud, burglary, robbery, forgery, drink-driving and a hit-and-run offence.

The court was told he previously stole Mr Doyle’s pension of €376 while he was in hospital.

Coakley has 49 previous convictions including public order, drugs and burglary offences.

In a letter of apology, Haughney said he was “deeply remorseful” and “sorry he had not raised the alarm sooner” after his uncle's health deteriorated.

He also said he was sorry for his actions on the day.

He also apologised to his aunt and said he intended to make it up to them.

The accused were due to stand trial at Carlow Circuit Court this week after initially denying the charges, but changed their plea on the deception charge to guilty before it got under way, resulting in the jury being dismissed.