New judge appointed 

Mr Justice Michael Humphreys was sworn in during a virtual ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast

A new full-time High Court judge has been appointed in Northern Ireland.

Mr Justice Michael Humphreys was sworn into office today during a virtual ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan welcomed his new colleague to the bench and stressed the importance of the role.

"Service of judicial office is for the benefit of the community as a whole," he said.

Mr Justice Humphreys' appointment comes after building a reputation as one of the leading barristers in his field.

Taking Silk in 2011, his main areas of practice were in the fields of commercial law and chancery, specialising in construction, public procurement, professional negligence, defamation and real estate litigation.

"In truth, he covered the entire range of commercial work," Sir Declan said.

Mr Justice Humphreys is also a former Chair of the Board of Governors at Methodist College, Belfast, and an Independent Director of Northern Cricket Union.

In January last year he was one of a number of QCs appointed as temporary High Court judges as part of efforts to ease the judicial workload.

But he is now taking on the role on a full-time basis.

With family and friends attending remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions, Sir Declan said their presence reflected the high regard in which the new judge is held.

Offering his best wishes, the Lord Chief Justice added: "I have absolutely no doubt that the skills which he has demonstrated in his professional life so far will be further evidenced as he takes up his new permanent role in the High Court."