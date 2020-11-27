New trial date for ex-paratroopers charged with 1972 Belfast murder of Official IRA activist Joe McCann

Joe McCann was shot dead by two paratroopers in Joy Street in Belfast on April 15, 1972.

A new trial date has been set for two former paratroopers charged with the murder of Official IRA activist Joe McCann over 48 years ago.

Mr McCann, a father-of-four, was shot dead in disputed circumstances in Joy Street, close to his Markets home in south Belfast, on April 15, 1972.

Soldiers A and C, whose addresses have been given on court papers as Salisbury House in London, had been due to stand trial on June 1, 2021.

But at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, November 27, crown court review judge Mr Justice O’Hara said that as the trial was due to last up to six weeks, the June 2021 date was unsuitable as he didn’t want the case running into the summer recess.

The senior judge told counsels for both the prosecution and defence that there was as yet “no decline in the spread of the coronavirus” and a vaccine would not be available until earlier next year.

Mr Justice O’Hara said it would be unfair to “order two men, who are aged 70 and 71, to come over for a six-week trial’’ while there was no decline in the pandemic.

A prosecution QC contended that if there was agreement from the defence, much of the trial could be carried out by remote link and the defendants could attend when they wanted to.

However, Mr Justice Hara said: “Both defendants say they want to be here. They want to be present for their trial.’’

The review judge fixed the new trial date for Monday, April 26, 2021.

A reporting restriction banning publication of the defendants' names has been in place since the two ex-paratroopers were first charged with Mr McCann’s murder three years ago.

Mr Justice O’Hara set March 22, 2021 as the date for the anonymity hearing which is expected to last up to two days.