Newcastle man who ‘choked and threatened to kill partner’ granted bail

A judge has told a Co Down man accused of holding a knife to his partner’s throat that he “needs to learn the meaning of the word no”.

Conor Rock (32) appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court today via video-link from prison, where he was granted bail.

He is charged with causing actual bodily harm, possessing a knife with intent to cause actual bodily harm, making a threat to kill, causing criminal damage and attempting to choke the alleged victim on December 29 last year. All charges are said to be aggravated by reason of domestic abuse.

Having heard that Rock, of Burren Meadow in Newcastle, breached bail by going to a licenced restaurant in February, District Judge Bernie Kelly told him: "I believe very firmly in the meaning of the word no. In order for you to gain my trust, you need to prove to me that you not only understand what that word means, but that you know how to operate it. That's what I expect from the average two-year-old."

Although she conceded that Rock may not face trial as the complainant has withdrawn her evidence, the judge told the him the reason he was in Maghaberry was because he didn’t know what the meaning of the word no.

Previous courts heard claims that the defendant repeatedly threatened to kill his partner as he held a knife to her throat, choked her and that the assault only stopped when police arrived at the woman’s house.

Giving evidence at an earlier contested bail application, a detective constable told how a 999 call from a third party led police to the woman’s home in Gilford, Co Down.

She later told officers how Rock had “accused her of cheating” before allegedly spitting on her, then trailed her by the hair to the floor where he kicked her then threw her onto a table, causing her head to smash a vase.

The detective constable added: “As the assault continued, he threw her onto the kitchen floor and grabbed a large black-handled knife from the drawer and put it against her throat and proceeded to say ‘I’ll f****** kill you’.”

After this, he supposedly spat on her again, picked her up from the floor by the hair and called her names like “slut and whore”.

Rock then allegedly choked his partner while sitting on her, putting both hands around her neck and “squeezing for what she thought was about 60 seconds”.

When police arrived, the woman ran away in tears while Rock jumped from a first floor window to escape, but was arrested a short time later.

District Judge Kelly heard today that the complainant has withdrawn her evidence, but with bail conditions still in place pending a PPS review of domestic violence protocols, Rock was remanded into custody when he had previously breached conditions.

Defence counsel David McKeown said with his client’s medication “up the left”, he had gone to a restaurant on February 4, a claim which was met with scepticism from District Judge Kelly who told the barrister, “as you do when your medication is off, you just accidentally fall into the first pub you come across”.

After granting bail, the judge warned Rock not to breach conditions again as another application would not be considered.