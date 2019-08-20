Newry child abuse accused's bail set at £20,000

A Newry man charged with historical sexual offences against a child has been bailed with a £20,000 cash surety. (stock photo)

A Newry man charged with historical sexual offences against a child has been bailed with a £20,000 cash surety.

Martin McCormick (44), with an address in Dubai, is charged with rape of a female, gross indecency with a child, indecent assault of a female and trespass with intent to rape on dates from January, 1989 to August 1991.

The defendant only spoke to say he understood the charges.

A PSNI detective constable told Newry magistrates that she could connect the accused to the charges. The court was told that a £10,000 cash surety had been lodged with police in Banbridge with a further £10,000 cash surety being provided by the defendant himself.

The defence asked for a court order in reporting to be made, but district judge Eamonn King declined the request.

Mr McCormick was released on bail with the conditions that he does not have contact with the alleged injured party and stays at the address in Dubai.

The case was adjourned to November 11 to allow for a full file to be prepared.