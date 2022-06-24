Newry gym owner fined £1,250 over Covid breaches

A gym owner from Co Down has been fined £1,250 for breaching Covid restrictions during the pandemic.

Declan Trainor was sentenced at Newry Magistrates’ Court today.

The court heard that Trainor was interviewed at Ballynahinch PSNI station on February 2, 2021.

At the station, he read a pre-prepared statement in which he disputed the legality of the legislation and thereafter refused to answer any questions.

Read more Newry Gym owner Declan Trainor faces new Covid breach raps

A lawyer representing Mr Trainor said: “There’s much that I could say [about events] that have taken place across the water, in relation to other activities, in the way others were treated in relation to breaches.

“But I don’t think I need to say anything, the court is well aware of that. The court has dealt with Mr Trainor before.

“The court’s well aware of how passionate he is about his business. We’re at a very different stage from where we were to these offences that were committed in December 2020.

“The defendant is continuing to run his business, trying to re-establish his business. That is his focus going forward.

“Hopefully for everybody, including the defendant, the issues of 2020 are well and truly behind us.

“Hopefully [we are at] the stage [where] he can legitimately run his business, to serve the patrons in this area — because that’s all he’s ever wanted to do, and that’s all he wants to do going forward.”

Mr Trainor was ordered to pay a fine of £250 for five offences, as well as an offender levy of £15.