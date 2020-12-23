Newry gym owner to challenge jurisdiction of court in Covid case

A Newry gym owner accused of breaching Covid regulations declared that he intends to “challenge jurisdiction in this".

Declan Trainor represented himself at Newry Magistrates Court and appearing in person, the 32-year-old heard that the “full file” is due to be received by the Public Prosecution Service on January 14.

The prosecuting lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks and asked if he had anything to say, Trainor declared to District Judge Eamon King: “I was intending to challenge jurisdiction in this.”

Adjourning the case to January 20, Judge King ordered the gym owner “leave the building".

Trainor, from Rossmara Park in Warrenpoint, faces charges on two bills of indictment charging with three counts of contravening requirements under the Covid restrictions, allegedly committed on dates between December 1 to 8 this year.

When he first appeared in court earlier this month, he was asked if he had anything to say and the defendant stated: "My name is Declan. I am a living man. I was born on 11 of the eighth '88".

Trainor said he had provided the court with letters, one of which being a "request for clarification" which he wished for the district judge to "fill out".

He added that he also wanted "disclosure" on the law as he was "challenging the jurisdiction" of the court, requesting that he be supplied with "evidence" within 28 days.

The charge arises following a handful of videos, shot by Trainor himself at The Gym in Newry city, which shows half a dozen officers arresting him after they gain entry to his premises as he debates with them the legalities of their actions.

The videos have been shared thousands of times across social media platforms and which have attracted both vehement support and stinging criticism.