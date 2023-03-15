Newry man admits health and safety charges linked to niece’s farm death

A man accused of causing his teenage niece’s manslaughter in a tragic farm accident has admitted health and safety offences.

Newry man Derek Nummy had been due to go on trial this week accused of the manslaughter of Abbie Nummy (14), who was knocked down by a tractor driven by another child in November 2019.

But following legal discussions and defence applications at Newry Crown Court, fresh counts were added to the indictment and the manslaughter charge was left on the books.

On Tuesday, Nummy (48), from the Altnaveigh Road, entered a guilty plea to permitting a child to operate machinery.

He also admitted an offence under health and safety legislation that, as a self-employed person, he failed to ensure, as far as was reasonably practicable, that other persons were not exposed to risks to their health or safety on November 30, 2019.

Following the admissions, prosecuting KC Philip Mateer asked for the two outstanding charges relating to the manslaughter of Abbie Nummy, and a further health and safety offence, to be left on the books.

The court heard previously that the Air Ambulance had been scrambled to the victim’s grandfather’s farm in the Bernish area following the accident.

But tragically the Newry High School pupil passed away.

In court on Tuesday, Judge Peter Irvine KC adjourned passing sentence on Derek Nummy until May 5, ordering that a pre-sentence probation report be prepared in the meantime.

Abbie’s family have raised more than £35,000 for Air Ambulance NI.

Following the loss of their eldest daughter, parents Andrew and Lorna asked for donations in lieu of flowers for Air Ambulance NI and donated £3,700 to the charity in Abbie’s memory.

An afternoon tea event in Newry in 2022 allowed the family to honour their daughter’s memory and support the charity once again.

Mum Lorna explained in May 2022: “Abbie was such an outgoing, fun and loved child.

“She was involved in Damolly Football Club, went to Excel Gymnastics and had lots of friends and people who knew her.

“After a very difficult few years, we wanted to do something that would bring people together in her memory and we thought of an afternoon tea.”

Lorna described the support provided by the local community as “incredible”.

“My family, friends and I got our heads together and started pulling together a plan,” she told Farming Life.

Dad Andrew commented: “In the run-up to the event, people were coming to our house, dropping off donations, raffle items and baked goods for the tea.

“We were so well supported. The afternoon tea in the Hall For All in Newry was fantastic.

At Abbie’s funeral at St Mary’s Church in Newry in December 2019, Captain Gary Roberts, who led the service, told mourners that Abbie was someone who had achieved a great deal in her short life.

Mr Roberts said: “Abbie lived her life to the full. She was filled with enthusiasm, topped up with boundless energy, jam-packed with her own special sense of humour.”

Reading out a tribute on behalf of the Nummy family, Mr Roberts said Abbie was a “happy-go-lucky girl who always had a big smile on her face”.

“No matter what you asked her to do, it didn’t matter whether the task was clean or dirty, she just did it,” he added.

Abbie particularly enjoyed tasks such as baling.

“For Abbie, the muckier the job the better it was. She didn’t care about the messy side of farming,” he said.