Newry man Alexander McCartney's catfishing case involves 193 charges

Court told that indictment relates to nearly 60 alleged blackmail victims

The largest case of so-called catfishing in the UK involves almost 60 alleged blackmail victims, a court has heard.

Previously, 22-year-old university student Alexander McCartney had faced 410 charges across two bills of indictment. But that has now been condensed down to 193 charges on a single indictment.

The case has been returned to the Crown Court for trial.

McCartney, from the Lissummon Road in Newry but who is on remand in Maghaberry prison, appeared at court via videolink.

He confirmed he had no objection to the preliminary enquiry, the legal process necessary to refer any case upwards to the Crown Court.

Amongst the 193 charges, McCartney faces:

79 charges of causing or inciting children under 16 to engage in sexual activity including activity involving penetration.

58 charges of blackmail in that he allegedly demanded "with menaces" the victims send him indecent or compromising photographs of themselves.

41 charges of making or possessing indecent images of a child covering all levels of classification A, B and C.

11 charges of distributing indecent images.

Single counts of intimidation, sexual communication with a child, possessing prohibited images of children and possessing criminal property.

All of the charges are alleged to have been committed on various dates between March 15, 2014 and July 31 last year.

During an unsuccessful bail hearing in April, a prosecuting lawyer outlined how the investigation began in March 2018 when Scottish police alerted the PSNI to a so-called "catfish" incident involving a 12-year-old girl befriended on Snapchat.

It is the police case that the schoolgirl sent a naked picture of herself to the defendant who is then alleged to have blackmailed her that "if she didn't do what was asked, her image would be uploaded to the internet".

Police enquires identified McCartney and when his home was searched, police seized a computer and mobile phone which when examined, officers uncovered thousands of images of young girls in "various states of dress and undress, performing various sexual acts".

Arrested and interviewed for those initial allegations, McCartney refused to answer police questions and was originally formally charged last July.

Last December, however, a further 386 charges were laid against McCartney and the prosecuting lawyer told the court it is the "biggest case of its kind" in the United Kingdom.

According to the particulars of the 193 charges sent to the Crown Court, there are 58 alleged blackmail victims who were threatened to send McCartney explicit images of themselves with 47 of them incited to engage in sexual activity.

Of those 47, many of whom were allegedly contacted through Snapchat, three are adults and 44 are children, including four who are younger siblings of alleged victims.

During the preliminary enquiry yesterday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted that "on the basis of the papers there's a case to answer," a submission conceded by defence counsel Kevin O'Hare, with District Judge Eamon King declaring he was "satisfied" there is a prima facie case.

Remanding McCartney back into custody, Mr King ordered him to appear at Newry Crown Court for his arraignment on November 17 which will be the first time the charges are formally put to McCartney.

The judge also extended legal aid to allow for a senior QC to be instructed for the defence "given the seriousness of the matters."