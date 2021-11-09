Newry man appears in court charged with murder of house fire victim Jimmy Thompson (62)

Defendant appeared via video-link at Armagh magistrates

A Newry man has been remanded into custody after appearing in court accused of murdering a man who died following a house fire.

Jimmy Thompson (62) died as a result of inhaling smoke during the fire at a bungalow in the Parkview area of Cloghogue on the outskirts of Newry on May 21.

Defendant Gary Anthony Paul Magee – also from Parkview in the Cloghogue area – appeared at Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry Courthouse, on Tuesday,

He is accused of murdering Mr Thompson, listed in court charge sheets as Andrew James Thompson, as well as arson with the intention to endanger the life of an occupant at a property in Parkview on the same date.

The court heard from a police officer who said he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.

Magee’s defence solicitor, Seamus Duffy, said he was not applying for bail on Tuesday but did intend to present an application two days later.

“The only issue I have is the following: Newry video-link isn’t on a Thursday, it’s a Wednesday, and two, as soon as he goes into custody he will have to do 14 days of isolation,” said District Judge Bernie Kelly,

In response, a lawyer for the Public Prosecution Service explained he was aware of that prison rule being challenged legally, including a case where a defendant was taken out of isolation to watch his own bail hearing.

The District Judge subsequently remanded Magee into custody, adding that she would hear a bail application on Wednesday.