Newry man blackmailed scores of kids into performing sex acts, court told

An investigation into 'catfishing' is the biggest in Northern Ireland and involves 61 child victims, a court has been told

An investigation into 'catfishing' is the biggest in Northern Ireland and involves 61 child victims, a court has been told.

The claim was made during a bail application for Alexander McCartney (22), of Lissummon Park in Newry. He faces hundreds of charges, allegedly committed between 2017 to 2019, involving possession of indecent images of children and extreme pornographic images, inciting sexual acts and blackmail.

Newry Magistrates Court, sitting in Craigavon, was told that a bail application was strongly opposed and that a "sadistic" element had been identified within the alleged offences.

McCartney is alleged to have contacted girls aged between 10 and 15, claiming to be a young female to gain their trust.

He would then request images and at a later point would disclose to the girls that they had been catfished, telling them that if they did not do as he said, he would upload the pictures to the internet, the court was told.

The alleged victims would then be compelled to carry out degrading sexual activity, much of it too graphic to report.

The court was told while the defendant usually ordered the girls to film themselves performing sex acts, he also instructed some to involve younger siblings.

The alleged victims are "not only local, but worldwide, going as far as America and New Zealand", the court was told.

McCartney was arrested, interviewed and released on police bail last year while inquiries continued.

Over the course of 11 interviews the defendant made no-comment replies.

There were several releases on bail ahead of charging, and on each occasion McCartney was banned from having any device capable of internet access.

But it emerged the defendant was continuously breaching that condition and reoffending in the process.

In one instance, having been permitted to return to his computer degree course, the defendant accessed the internet and used Facebook at his university campus.

A prosecutor said: "Bail is strongly opposed. The defendant shows no regard for conditions.

"The breaches are not low-level. They are continuous reoffending.

"He continued to use the internet and the same app in order to get indecent images of children right up to just three hours before his ultimate arrest."

A defence lawyer argued that bail could be granted with strong conditions and confirmed that McCartney's parents were willing to put forward a significant cash surety.

It was pointed out that the breaches occurred while on police bail and before any charges or court appearance.

The defence lawyer said: "It is accepted that these are very serious charges and the investigation is vast.

"My client is 22 and has no previous record. He has spent some eight months on remand, which accounts for a significant time in custody."

But District Judge Michael Ranaghan threw out the application for bail.

"This is a serious matter alleging that young victims were subjected to degrading, sadistic sexual abuse. The strength of evidence is significant," he said.

McCartney is due to appear again in court again next month via video-link.