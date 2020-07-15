Newry man in court charged with assault and racial abuse of police custody officer

The court heard that when Parkes was arrested for breaching bail conditions

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court via video-link from custody, Nicholas Parkes (30) was charged with two counts of assaulting a "designated person" and causing criminal damage to a police cell on Monday.

The court heard that when Parkes was arrested for breaching bail conditions "he was very aggressive to police". When officers took him to the custody suite, he was "racially abusive to a custody detention officer and aggressive to another".

Once inside the cell Parkes, from St Mary's Street in Newry, spat, so it needed to be cleaned.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna conceded Parkes "has a habit of making a bad situation worse".

District Judge Amanda Brady releases Parkes on his own bail of £100 with conditions that he is to live in police-approved accommodation, observe a curfew and not to be under the influence of alcohol in public. His case is due back before the court today.