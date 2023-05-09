Newry man who drove at brother and beat him with bat avoids jail

A Newry man who drove his car at his brother and then attacked him with a baseball bat as he lay injured was spared jail today.

Imposing a three-year jail sentence on Patrick Gary Ward but suspending it for two years, Judge Gordon Kerr KC told the 24-year-old that he took into account the detrimental consequences for his two daughters if Ward was imprisoned.

Judge Kerr said it would impact especially on Ward’s youngest, who needs constant specialist care, should he be jailed.

Ward, from Derrybeg Terrace in Newry, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to his brother, careless driving and possessing a weapon, namely a baseball bat, on June 27, 2021.

The judge told Newry Crown Court how the victim was walking close to shops on Main Avenue in Derrybeg when his brother “deliberately drove at him”.

The car stuck the victim, who rolled up the windscreen and was flung into the air, said Judge Kerr.

He added that when the victim landed, Ward “got out of the car armed with a baseball bat and struck him to the head with it” before driving off.

The attack left the victim with a broken leg, a dislocated shoulder and a large gash to his head, which needed five staples.

He also suffered pain and bruising to his neck, chest, head and knees.

Arrested and interviewed, Ward refused to answer police questions.

The court heard how the victim “is anxious about his brother’s children” and how they may be affected should Ward be jailed.

Describing the incident as “absolutely disgraceful behaviour”, the judge said his starting point was a five-year jail sentence, but applying the general points in mitigation brought it down to three years.

Judge Kerr said, in light of the “excellent work he [Ward] seems to be doing” for his family and specifically his youngest daughter, he would suspend that sentence for two years.

Turning to the careless-driving offence, he told the court it would be “inconsistent to say that Ward can go home and look after his children but not allowed to drive them anywhere”, so instead of a driving ban he imposed six penalty points and a £150 fine.