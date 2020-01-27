Newry stabbing accused Viktors Panfilovs 'made admissions,' court told

Police at the scene in Newry.

“Admissions” have been made by a Latvian man during police interview concerning an attempted murder investigation in Newry, a court has heard.

Viktors Panfilovs (35) of Talbot Street in the city appeared in Newry Magistrates Court on Monday, January 27, charged with attempted murder on the previous Friday.

A PSNI, detective constable said she could connect the accused to the charges. No bail application was made.

The charges relate to a 41-year-old man being stabbed in the leg in an incident in Talbot Street. Police said it was a “savage attack”. The alleged victim was left with "life-changing injuries".

The incident took place at approximately 10.35pm.

A 22-year-old man who was also arrested and later released without charge.

Panfilovs appeared handcuffed and in a grey tracksuit in the dock.

Speaking through an interpreter, the defendant confirmed his name and date of birth.

Defence solicitor Declan Boyle cross-examined the detective and asked if she was “aware of allegations made during interview?”.

“There have been certain admissions during interview and as such I would expect the case to be fast tracked,” said Mr Boyle.

The police officer confirmed that she was aware.

District judge McGarrity adjourned the case to February 19.

The defendant was remanded into custody.